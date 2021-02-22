Cong-DMK Govt Loses Majority in Puducherry, Members Stage Walkout

The Congress-DMK government lost its majority in Puducherry, the Assembly Speaker announced on Monday, 22 February, as the alliance members staged a walkout, just months before the elections are scheduled to be held in the Union territory.

Earlier on Monday, addressing the Assembly during a special session ahead of the floor test ordered by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had insisted that he has a majority, as he sought a confidence vote.

Accusing Kiran Bedi, who was removed as the Union territory's lieutenant governor last week, of colluding with the Opposition and trying to topple the government, the Congress leader said, "Because of the support of my MLAs, we were able to complete almost five years of our government."