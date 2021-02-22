Cong-DMK Govt Loses Majority in Puducherry, Members Stage Walkout

The Congress-DMK government lost its majority in Puducherry, the Assembly Speaker announced on Monday, 22 February, as the alliance members staged a walkout, just months before the elections are scheduled to be held in the Union territory.
Earlier on Monday, addressing the Assembly during a special session ahead of the floor test ordered by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had insisted that he has a majority, as he sought a confidence vote.
Accusing Kiran Bedi, who was removed as the Union territory's lieutenant governor last week, of colluding with the Opposition and trying to topple the government, the Congress leader said, "Because of the support of my MLAs, we were able to complete almost five years of our government."
The chief minister further demanded full statehood to "stop the L-G from taking away the rights of the people."
The Congress in Puducherry had been hit by a spate of resignations in the last one month.
On Sunday, party MLA K Lakshminarayanan and DMK MLA K Venkatesan handed over their resignation letters to Puducherry Assembly Speaker VP Sivakozhundu.
The Opposition in Puducherry, led by N Rangasamy, had demanded the resignation of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy. They had claimed that the recent Congress MLAs who resigned from their posts had done so as they were dissatisfied with the government.
Assembly elections for the Union territory are scheduled to be held by May this year.
Last week, Kiran Bedi was also removed as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, with the additional charge of the UT given to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan
Published: 22 Feb 2021,10:55 AM IST