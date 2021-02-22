‘Events in Puducherry Are a Dress Rehearsal for TN’: VCK

Politicians have taken to Twitter to react to Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy’s resignation on Monday, 22 February over losing his party’s trust vote during the Puducherry Assembly. The Congress in Puducherry had been hit by a spate of resignations in the last one month.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday minutes after his government fell in the union territory. The people of Puducherry will give the opposition a befitting reply in the upcoming elections, said the former CM.

Accusing Kiran Bedi, who was removed as the union territory's lieutenant governor last week, of colluding with the opposition and trying to topple the government, the Congress leader said, "Because of the support of my MLAs, we were able to complete almost five years of our government."