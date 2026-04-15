More ‘Shakti’ Than ‘Nari Shakti’: Reading Modi Govt’s Latest Move

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is loath to take U-turns and reverse legislation he has himself framed as ‘historic’. Yet, he has done just that with the Women’s Reservation Bill that was finally passed in September 2023 under his stewardship. In a clear rethink, Modi has now called for a special session of Parliament to push through amendments with far reaching political consequences.

The rethink, by a government that has espoused the cause of ‘Nari Shakti’, deserves a deep dive, particularly because Modi extolled the virtues of the ‘historic’ piece of legislation in 2023. The bill, which has had a contentious and chequered history and stayed in the making for nearly three decades, was hailed as a significant step toward “women-led development.”

In a grandstanding speech, Modi said “God had given him the opportunity” to take it forward. Despite the opportunity, the government is now proposing amendments that have Opposition parties up in arms. Their main cause of concern: the government has not acceded to a request for an all-party meeting. Nor, for that matter, is the government willing to wait till the monsoon session in July.