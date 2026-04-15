DMK, TMC, Congress Oppose Centre’s Plan Of Proposed Delimitation

The Union government’s proposal to expand the Lok Sabha from 543 to 850 seats and initiate a fresh delimitation exercise has triggered significant political debate across India. The legislative package, which includes the Delimitation Bill, 2026 and the Constitution (131st) Amendment Bill, is set to be introduced in Parliament during a special session beginning 16 April 2026. The move aims to operationalise 33% women’s reservation in Parliament and state assemblies, but has raised concerns about the redistribution of political power among states.
According to The Indian Express, the government’s plan would end the decades-old freeze on seat allocation based on the 1971 Census, allowing for redistribution in line with current population trends. The proposed amendments would give Parliament discretion over the timing and population data used for delimitation, shifting the process from a constitutional mandate to a legislative one.
As reported by Amar Ujala, opposition parties, including the Congress, DMK, and TMC, have adopted an aggressive stance, alleging that the government is using women’s reservation as a pretext to alter the balance of power in Parliament. The opposition claims the proposed changes could reduce the political influence of southern states.
According to The News Minute, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed concerns in a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, warning that the pro-rata model for seat allocation would structurally disadvantage southern and smaller states. He called for a united response from these states to protect their interests.
Political mobilisation has intensified in Tamil Nadu, where recent developments included an urgent meeting of DMK district secretaries and plans for statewide black flag protests. Chief Minister M K Stalin described the proposed legislation as a “massive historic injustice” and warned of a broader regional backlash if the Centre proceeds with the bill.
“Every South Indian south of the Vindhyas is boiling with rage. The BJP is playing with fire,” Stalin stated, emphasising the intensity of opposition in the region.
In its legislative explanation, analysis showed that the bills would allow delimitation to proceed based on the 2011 Census, as the 2021 Census has been delayed. The expansion of the Lok Sabha is projected to benefit all large states in absolute numbers, but the share of southern states in the House could decline, while states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar may see a significant increase in representation.
Government officials have sought to address these concerns. At a recent briefing, statements from authorities indicated that no state would lose seats and that the overall increase would ensure fair distribution. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju asserted that southern states would not be disadvantaged and that the aspirations of every community and region would be considered.
Opposition leaders, however, remain sceptical. Coverage revealed that DMK and TMC leaders have accused the government of pursuing a hidden agenda, with TMC’s Derek O’Brien alleging that the government is using women’s reservation as a pretext for delimitation. The opposition has called for unity among southern states and further consultations before any changes are implemented.
“Our unity is to protect our state rights and secure a just and equitable future for our generations to come. The South will stand together, speak with one voice, and uphold the true spirit of federalism,” Stalin responded to Revanth Reddy’s appeal.
Further reporting indicated that the delimitation process will rely on the most recent available Census data, with the next Census scheduled to begin in several states in 2027. The timeline for implementation of the new seat allocation and women’s reservation will depend on the completion of this process and the final orders of the Delimitation Commission.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.