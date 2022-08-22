'Roaming Freely, Can't PM Find Me?': Manish Sisodia Amid Look Out Circular Row

Facing a probe in connection with Delhi's excise policy, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday, 21 August, that he was "roaming freely" after claiming that a Look Out Circular (LOC) had been issued against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

He also claimed that the CBI had found nothing during the raids at his residence on Friday and that the agency was doing "drama" by issuing a LOC against him.

The CBI, on the other hand, said that LOCs had been issued only against eight "private" persons named in the First Information Report (FIR), excluding Sisodia, news agency PTI reported.