'Claims About Delhi Excise Scam Baseless': TRS Leader & MLC K Kavitha Slams BJP

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's (KCR) daughter and state MLC K Kavitha announced on Monday, 22 August, that she would file a defamation suit against two BJP leaders for their "baseless claims" about her involvement in the alleged multi-crore liquor policy scam in Delhi.

"The allegations made on me by the BJP and its party people are completely baseless...They have all the agencies in their hands, they can do whatever investigation that is required. We will completely cooperate," she said, according to NDTV.

Kavitha further said that BJP was trying to malign her family's reputation because they were "rattled" by KCR's "vocal and sharp criticism" of the BJP-led Union government.

She will also reportedly move the court seeking an injunction order against those making the allegations.

"You (BJP) are messing with the wrong people," she added.