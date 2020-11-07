Clean Sweep to Neck & Neck: What Each Exit Poll Says for Bihar

With the narrowing popularity gap between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav with each phase of polling, as surveys had indicated, the fight for the throne of Bihar was expected to be neck-and-neck, and so has been predicted by three out of the four the major exit polls.

Here are the figures given by each pollster:

Times Now-CVoter: Hung House

The Times Now-CVoter exit poll predicted a hung house after the results. The survey predicted: NDA: 116 seats

Mahagathbandhan: 120 seats

LJP: 1 seat

Others: 6 seats

Republic-Jan Ki Baat: Advantage MGB

The Republic-Jan Ki Baat Survey gave 91-117 seats to the NDA i.e. the alliance between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP. To the Magathbandhan led by RJD and Tejashwi Yadav, the survey predicted 118-138 seats. NDA: 91-117 seats

Mahagathbandhan: 118-138 seats

LJP: 5-8 seats

Others: 3-5 seats

ABP Exit Poll: Neck and Neck

The ABP exit poll in association with CVoter predicted a neck and neck fight between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

NDA: 104-128 seats

MGB: 108-131seats

LJP: 1-3 seats

Others: 4-8 seats

India Today-My Axis India: Clean Sweep for Tejashwi Yadav