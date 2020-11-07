Clean Sweep to Neck & Neck: What Each Exit Poll Says for Bihar

Most exit polls for Bihar that were resleased on Saturday, 11 November, predicted a neck and neck fight between the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA, except for My Axis India that predicted a cleran sweep for Tejashwi Yadav.
As voting ended for the third and final phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar, several exit polls were relseased by several pollsters on Saturday evening.
With the narrowing popularity gap between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav with each phase of polling, as surveys had indicated, the fight for the throne of Bihar was expected to be neck-and-neck, and so has been predicted by three out of the four the major exit polls.
Here are the figures given by each pollster:
The Times Now-CVoter exit poll predicted a hung house after the results.
The survey predicted:
The Republic-Jan Ki Baat Survey gave 91-117 seats to the NDA i.e. the alliance between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP.
To the Magathbandhan led by RJD and Tejashwi Yadav, the survey predicted 118-138 seats.
The ABP exit poll in association with CVoter predicted a neck and neck fight between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.
The India-Today- My Axis India is the only survey that has predicted a clear victory for the Mahagathbandhan.
Published: 07 Nov 2020,10:17 PM IST