India Today- Axis Bihar Exit Polls: Tejashwi Popular CM Choice

The exit poll numbers are in as the final votes have been polled in the last phase of the three-phase Bihar elections. The results for the same will be declared on 10 November.
Here's what the India Today- Axis My India survey said about the fate of Bihar politics.
The India Today-Axis My India survey said that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was the most popular choice for the chief minister's chair. Leading the Mahagathbandhan coalition, Yadav was the choice for 44 percent of respondents, compared to incumbent chief minister Nitish Kumar's 35 percent.
The LJP's Chirag Paswan came in with 7 percent, said the survey.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined