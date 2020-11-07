Republic-JKB Bihar Exit Poll: RJD-Cong Ahead & May Cross Majority

As the final phase of the Bihar elections come to an end, the exit poll data is in. The third and final phase of the elections saw 54 percent poll turnout. This is what the Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit polls had to say.

Neck And Neck Contest, Edge To Mahagathbandhan

In a total of 243 polled seats, the Republic-Jan Ki Baat Survey gave 91-117 seats to the NDA i.e. the alliance between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and the BJP. To the Magathbandhan led by RJD and its young leader Tejashwi Yadav, the survey predicted 118-138 seats. For Chirag Paswan's LJP, the survey has predicted 5-8 seats.