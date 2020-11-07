ABP Exit Poll: NDA & Mahagathbandhan in For a Neck And Neck Fight

The polling for the third phase was concentrated in north Bihar and the Seemanchal region. The Quint L-R: Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan. | (Image: The Quint) Politics The polling for the third phase was concentrated in north Bihar and the Seemanchal region.

The ABP exit poll for Bihar elections on Saturday, 7 November predicted a neck and neck fight between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, as voting for the final phase ended with a 55.22% voter turnout. Here is what the channel predicted:

NDA: 104-128 seats

MGB: 108-131seats

LJP: 1-3 seats

Others: 4-8 seats

Voting took place in 78 seats, spread across 16 districts, for the third and final phase on Saturday, 7 November. Bihar recorded 54% voter turnout till 5:00 pm. The polling for the third phase was concentrated in north Bihar and the Seemanchal region.