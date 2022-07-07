Rohit Ranjan: What Happens When Police From Different States Want Same Person?

Even though interstate arrests in India are not quite rare, not everyday does the Uttar Pradesh police tussle with another state's police force over dibs on arrest.

But on Tuesday, 5 July, when Chhattisgarh Police showed up at TV news anchor Rohit Ranjan's Indirapuram home with an arrest warrant reportedly in hand, the Ghaziabad and Noida Police were having none of it.

An hour after the Chhattisgarh police arrived at his doorstep (5:30 am, as per PTI), and Ranjan tagged Uttar Pradesh Police and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in a tweet questioning the legality of the arrest, the local Ghaziabad police showed up.

A couple of hours later (8 am), the Noida police came, and seemingly after some argument between the police teams, Rohit Ranjan was whisked away.