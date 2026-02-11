What is Common Between Naseeruddin Shah, Anand Teltumbde, and Vinod Jose?

Teltumbde criticises Hindutva yes, but also criticises Marxists, Ambedkarites, and the Indian National Congress. He is opposed to Rahul Gandhi's demand for a caste census, which has now been accepted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Vinod Jose, who was the executive editor of The Caravan until 2023, received global praise for a critical profile of former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh which he did for the publication, while Dr. Singh was still Prime Minister. The magazine's journalism during Prime Minister Modi's tenure has also been exceptionally courageous and not just in the masthead. How does one bracket such a man and such a publication, which keeps doing its work regardless of who is in power?

Naseeruddin Shah is famous for refusing to pay obeisance to even his own industry, where slivers of flattery here or there can add a few crores to your bank accounts. He mocks them constantly, claims to use Filmfare Awards as door handles, called Rajesh Khanna an average actor, and once said that Amitabh Bachchan hadn't done a single great film. He has accused the industry of nepotism probably long before criticising it became trendy. He has been a fierce critic of power, and acted in movies which challenge the establishment throughout his life.

What do you do with such people? What do you brand him as? This is a problem. Senior journalist Sankarshan Thakur, my dearest friend who passed away last year, once told me that his residential society management sent a letter to all residents which demanded that they "unconditionally submit" to rules made by the society, current and future. He wrote back to them saying, "I am in constant revolt even against myself, how can I unconditionally submit to anyone else?"