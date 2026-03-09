'Balen Shah's AAP Moment': Ex-Indian Ambassador on RSP's Landslide Win in Nepal

"Balen Shah's win in Nepal is akin to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s victory in the 2015 Delhi elections," says Manjeev Singh Puri, former Indian Ambassador to Nepal, as the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) heads for a landslide victory in the first election following the Gen-Z protests that rocked the country in September last year.

With the RSP dominating the first-past-the-post results—winning 124 out of 165 seats as of Monday, 9 March—and headed for a comfortable victory in the constituencies elected via proportional representation, 35-year-old Balen Shah, a youth icon and former rapper, is all set to become Nepal's next prime minister.

In an exclusive interaction with The Quint, former Ambassador Puri says that the RSP's win is largely due to Balen Shah's charisma and the risk he took by going up against former prime minister KP Sharma Oli on his home turf. He also speaks about what the RSP's win means for ties between New Delhi and Kathmandu.

Edited excerpts from the interview: