Bihar Verdict Confirms the Death of the Poll Campaign

Modi may have changed the BJP irrevocably into an appropriative, umbrella formation under the current RSS paradigm, which seeks a constitutional route to Hindu Rashtra.

Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are only the victims of Modi's rediscovered pragmatism. Until this politics exhausts itself, it’s a win-win situation for all—except in terms of electoral success for the opposition. People receive minimal welfare, the Opposition implements its agendas even without governmental power, and the ruling party can retain power. The primary challenge for the officially powerless Opposition, as Prashant Kishor described his own challenge, will be to motivate themselves every day to get out of bed and continue doing their job of demanding the best for the average Indian.

Because demanding bread, not blood, is the most authentic political act now. Further, there is one demand that the BJP can never appropriate—the absolute opposition to the BJP in any garb, Mandalite or otherwise. As long as anti-BJPism remains an ideology in itself, there will be a core voter base for opposition parties to work with.

This includes the critical demographic weight of objectively anti-Hindutva communities with numbers at their side, such as minorities, adivasis, secular absolutists, and castes with interests in non-Hindutva formations, which can continue to fuel the opposition. In states where this sentiment is hegemonic, the BJP cannot break the hegemony through mere appropriative moves. The revditva turn applies only to some states where the convergence is playing out.

As with any zoon politikon affair, this moment can't go on forever. But it can last for a reasonably long period, with minor fluctuations, barring any black swan events, until the Overton window shifts decisively.

(Kuriakose Mathew teaches politics and international relations at the School of Liberal Arts and Management Studies, P P Savani University, Surat. His research focuses on democratic forces in transitional polities. Arjun Ramachandran is a research scholar at the Department of Communication, University of Hyderabad. All views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)