Why Bangladesh Sees BJP’s Bengal Victory as a Strategic Turning Point

The triumph of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal marks a fundamental rupture in the fragile geopolitical equilibrium that has governed the eastern edge of the subcontinent since 1947.

For decades, the 2,200-kilometre frontier between India and Bangladesh—the longest and arguably most porous international border in the region—was managed through a sophisticated, if cynical, double-game.

New Delhi would publicly laud Dhaka as a cornerstone of its "Neighbourhood First" policy while privately grumbling about undocumented migration. Dhaka, in turn, would flatly deny the existence of such flows while quietly cooperating on counter-terrorism and connectivity.