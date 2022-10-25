Chhattisgarh Villagers Watch As Cop Thrashes Cop in Maoist-Infested Sukma

In the Maoist-infested Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, a cop was thrashed by another senior cop after he allegedly asked his senior to take action in an alleged case of attack against Christian tribal people.

The video of the assault which purportedly took place in Gollaplly police station on Sunday, 23 October 2022, went viral on Tuesday, 25 October.

The viral video shows a cop in civil dress, later identified as Mangluram Dugga, abusing, slapping, and thrashing another cop identified as Madvi Joga with slippers multiple times.