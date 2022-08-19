'Truth Will Come Out': Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as CBI Raids His Residence

Delhi's Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Manish Sisodia)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday, 19 August, raided the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in connection with an excise policy case.
In a tweet, the AAP official wrote, "CBI has come. They are welcome. We are extremely honest...it is very unfortunate that those who do good work in our country are harassed like this."
Sisodia added in a tweet, "We welcome CBI. Will give full cooperation in the investigation so that the truth can come out soon."
He added, "Till now, many cases have been filed against me but nothing has come from them. Nothing will come out of this one either. My work cannot be stopped for good education in the country."
During the search, the CBI teams reached 21 locations including the premises of four public servants.
The agency had registered an FIR in connected to alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of Delhi’s Excise Police brought in November 2021, officials said.
The CBI inquiry was recommended in a report filed by the Delhi Chief Secretary in July. The report allegedly showed prima facie violations of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 1992, the Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR), 1993, Delhi Excise Act, 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.
Officials added that there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide undue post-tender "benefits to liquor licensees."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter and said, "The day on which the Delhi education model was praised and Manish Sisodia's picture was printed on the front page of America's largest newspaper, The New York Times, the Centre sent the CBI to Manish's house."
Previously the Delhi CM has tweeted an image of front page of The New York Times and said, "Delhi has made India proud. Delhi model is on the front page of the biggest newspaper of US. Manish Sisodia is the best education minister of independent India."
Manish Sisodia, referring to ED's arrest of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, also said, "These people are troubled by the excellent work of Delhi's education and health."
"There are false allegations against both of us. The truth will come out in court," he added.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
(With inputs from PTI)
