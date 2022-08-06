Sisodia Accuses Ex-LG of Changing Stance on Delhi Excise Policy, Seeks CBI Probe

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday, 6 August, accused former Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal of changing his stance on the opening of liquor stores in unauthorised areas, and said that he had written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), urging it to investigate the matter.

"Under the new excise policy, 849 shops were to be opened across Delhi, including in unauthorised areas. The LG did not object to the proposal and approved it," Sisodia said while addressing a press conference.

However, on 15 November 2021, two days before the policy's implementation, Baijal changed his stance and said that authorisation from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) would be required for opening liquor stores in unauthorised areas, the deputy CM alleged.