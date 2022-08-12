Don't Play 'Dostwadi' Politics: AAP's Sisodia Slams BJP Over Freebies Issue

Sisodia said the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government is "revenue surplus" despite providing free schemes for the people while the "BJP-run states are in deficit."

"The BJP terms welfare schemes for the public 'free ki rewari (sweets)' but we call it investing in our people. Yesterday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tried to scare people by saying spending government money on public welfare will destroy the country.

"But it is not so. I urge them to invest in the citizens of the country instead of playing 'Dostwadi' politics," he said.