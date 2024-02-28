Why BJP's Relations With Sikhs are at a New Low: 3 Aspects to This

Then there are the allegations that the Indian government carried out the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and tried to do the same to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States.

Now, most Sikhs don't sympathise with Nijjar or Pannun. But in light of these allegations, Nijjar in particular is now being seen as a victim of an extra-judicial killing. The same holds true for Amritpal Singh who now evokes more sympathy after the arrest than he did when he was free.

At the root of this lies one thing: the wrong lessons that the Modi government had drawn from the farmers' protest. The top leadership of the government and BJP is convinced that the protests were hijacked by anti-national elements.

Even when the Centre withdrew the farm laws, the spin it gave was that it was done in the "national interest" as "anti-India forces" were misusing the protest to stir trouble in Punjab.

It is this thinking that makes the use of excessive force against farmers, seem justified.