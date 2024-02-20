‘BJP Called Me Khalistani As I Wear Turban’: Sikh Police Officer in West Bengal

(IPS officer Jaspreet Singh argues with BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul)
A Sikh IPS officer deputed in West Bengal’s Dhamakhali alleged on 20 February 2024 that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders called him a ‘Khalistani’, as he stopped them from heading to the restive Sandeshkhali.
In a viral video shared by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a post on X, the cop, who has been identified as SSP (IB) Jaspreet Singh, was seen exchanging heated remarks with the protesting BJP leaders. Jaspreet Singh is a West Bengal cadre IPS officer of the 2016 batch.
West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and MLA Agnimitra Paul, along with several BJP other leaders were trying to visit Sandeshkhali, an island in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. CPI-M's Brinda Karat is also said to have tried to reach Sandeshkhali but it is not clear whether she was present when the altercation between the BJP and the IPS officer.
The BJP and CPI-M have alleged sexual harassment against several women by TMC leaders. They were, however, stopped in Dhamakhali, as they tried to ferry a boat towards the island.
In the viral video, IPS officer Jaspreet Singh can be heard telling BJP leaders, “Why are you calling me a Khalistani? Is that because of my religion? Is that because I wear a turban?”
The police officer also told the protesting BJP leaders that he will take action against whoever called him a ‘Khalistani’ for wearing a turban.
Meanwhile, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, who can also be seen in the viral video, refuted such allegations. She instead claimed that the police officer was “not performing his duties”.
Issuing a statement over the row, Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of the apex Sikh body, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, said: “The intentional character assassination of a Sikh IPS officer S Jaspreet Singh by the BJP leaders in West Bengal is highly condemnable. Leaders who have such thinking in the country should never forget that Sikhs have made the most sacrifices for the freedom and protection of the country.”
Reacting to the incident, CM Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of "overstepping constitutional boundaries" and "insulting" the Sikh community.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote on X, "BJP-RSS have only worked to spread poison in the society in the name of religion in this country. The sting of religious fanaticism spread by the BJP is poisoning our diverse culture to such an extent that protectors of the law are being branded terrorists in the name of religion".
AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab and prominent Sikh industrialist, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney has also been vocal against this trend in the recent days, calling for strict action against those spreading “hate speech”.
Taking to X over the viral video, Sahney sought "immediate and strict action" against those responsible for making the remark.
Later in the day, some Sikhs held a protest outside the BJP’s state headquarters at Muralidhar Lane in Kolkata over the alleged ‘Khalistani’ jibe.
