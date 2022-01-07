'It Will Be Worse Than 1984': Sikhs Face Genocide Threats on Social Media

After the BJP alleged a threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life following his convoy getting stuck during a visit to Punjab, there has been an outpouring of hate against Sikhs and Punjabis on social media. This ranges from calls for for a "repeat of 1984" to "sacking every Punjabi from the army."

Some of the conversations in this regard have been from BJP members and prominent people in the right wing ecosystem.

For instance, BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Bithoor, Abhijeet Singh Sanga, tweeted, "Don't make the mistake of considering him Indira Gandhi. Shri Narendra Damodardas Modi is his name. You won't even get a paper to write on or history to read."