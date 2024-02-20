Medical Report Busts Police Claim of 'No Pellet Guns Used' Against Farmers

The Quint corroborated the contents of the report with a senior doctor in Delhi at a renowned private hospital. "Going by the contents of the medical report, one can safely say that the patient sustained pellet injuries," said the doctor, who wanted to remain anonymous.

Mahesh Choudhary, media coordinator of the Kisan Majdoor Morcha, the organising body of the current protests alleged to The Quint that a large number of protesting farmers have suffered pellet injuries. "We're still in the process of collating data on how many people have been injured by pellet guns. They (police and authorities) have turned this area on a war-zone. There are people who've lost sight in the process," he claimed.

(The Quint has reached out to Haryana Police, DGP, and ADGP for a response to the story. It will we updated when we hear from them.)