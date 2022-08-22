BJP Protests Against AAP, Sisodia Outside Arvind Kejriwal’s Home in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, led by party MP Dr Harsh Vardhan, staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence in the capital on Monday, 22 August, demanding the dismissal of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who is being probed by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Several senior BJP leaders, including the party's Delhi chief Adesh Gupta, were detained by the police amid sloganeering against the AAP, as per reports.