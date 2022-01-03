BJP Stages ‘Chakka Jam’ Against Delhi Govt’s New Excise Policy

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a “chakka jam” across Delhi against the Delhi government’s new excise policy on Monday, 3 December, leading to traffic jams in various parts of the capital.

Key routes that were affected include the ITO crossing, Vikas Marg from Laxmi Nagar to ITO, the road near Akshardham temple, National Highway 24, Noida-Delhi Link Road, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mother Dairy Road, and the Signature Bridge road, Hindustan Times reported.