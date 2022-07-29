Delhi LG Orders ACB Probe Into ‘Corruption & Collusion’ in Transport Department

The Directorate of Vigilance is probing the matter and observed that the “petitioners have levelled serious allegations of large-scale corruption in the RTO as well as misdeeds that are happening impacting the auto drivers,” said sources.

The Directorate of Vigilance proposed that it should be forwarded to the ACB, which was further endorsed by the chief secretary.

“It has been alleged that permits are being transferred in cahoots with the MLO (motor licensing officer) and the RTO officials,” according to sources.