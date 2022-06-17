BJP Forms 14-Member ‘Management Team’ for the President Elections

File photo, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Photo: PTI)
The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has constituted a 14-member 'management team', with Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat as its convener, for coordinating with all its state units and allies for the presidential elections.
Union ministers G Kishan Reddy, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal, Arjun Meghwal and Bharati Pawar are also members of the team.
According to sources, this management team will coordinate with all state units of the BJP and its allies for the presidential election and is also expected to guide its elected voting representatives on the voting process.
Earlier, the BJP had authorized its president JP Nadda and Union Minister Rajnath Singh to consult with other political parties, including those in the opposition, for building a consensus on a presidential candidate.
Both Nadda and Singh have already reached out to several leaders including Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Nitish Kumar, Naveen Patnaik, Farooq Abdullah and several others.
With numbers on its side, the BJP-led NDA is expected to ensure the victory of its candidate in the presidential elections.
The elections are scheduled to be held on 18 July.