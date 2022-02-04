Govt Willing to Introduce Stricter Social Media Norms: IT Minister Vaishnaw

"At this point, we are working within the framework of the Constitution. But yes, going forward, we need to make social media more accountable," Vaishnaw said, responding to the Baidya's query as to whether the government has formulated any rules or guidelines for the social media platforms.



On the action taken against the creator of 'Bulli Bai' and 'Sulli Deals' apps, the minister said, "If the House come to a consensus, we are willing to introduce even stricter social media rules."



Vaishnaw also informed the House that there were five significant social media intermediaries as mandated by the new IT Rules and all of them were obliged to publish their monthly compliance reports.



He also told the Rajya Sabha that Twitter had appointed a Chief Compliance Officer, Nodal Contact Person, and Resident Grievance Officer residing in India, as per the IT Rules, 2021.