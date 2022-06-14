'Won't Be Opposition Candidate for Presidential Polls': NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday, 13 June, denied at a party meeting that he would be the Opposition's candidate for the president's post, ahead of the upcoming presidential elections, reports said.

Elections for the next President of India will be held on 18 July, and counting, if required, will be held three days after. President Ram Nath Kovind's term is set to end on 24 July.

Pawar's denial comes amid speculations that he could be the Opposition-backed candidate for the polls.