Gyanvapi Mosque: Akhilesh Hits Out at BJP; Owaisi Says 'Hope SC Does Justice'

Gyanvapi Mosque.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Reacting to the debate over the Gyanvapi mosque, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday, 17 May, that such issues were being stirred up by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) itself or by their aides because they didn't have answers on the economy.
"Fuel and food amenities are getting expensive. They don't have answers on inflation and unemployment. BJP has a hate calendar to bring up such issues until elections," the SP chief said, as per ANI.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday had issued notice on pleas challenging the orders of a district court regarding the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.
"When we witness such debates, we don't know what property of the country has been sold. BJP gave a slogan of 'One Nation One Ration', but it seems they're working for 'One Nation One Businessman'," Yadav further said.
Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that he was hopeful that the Supreme Court would do complete justice regarding the Gyanvapi mosque as "grave procedural unfairness" had taken place when the Allahabad High Court was hearing the matter.
He added, "The order is unfair, we hope the SC will completely stay the order and recognise unfairness in ignoring the 1991 Places of Worship Act, Allahabad HC order and sealing it without hearing the other party. The order of the trial court was wrong, unfair and illegal."
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the matter next on Thursday.