Gyanvapi Mosque: Akhilesh Hits Out at BJP; Owaisi Says 'Hope SC Does Justice'

Reacting to the debate over the Gyanvapi mosque, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday, 17 May, that such issues were being stirred up by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) itself or by their aides because they didn't have answers on the economy.

"Fuel and food amenities are getting expensive. They don't have answers on inflation and unemployment. BJP has a hate calendar to bring up such issues until elections," the SP chief said, as per ANI.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday had issued notice on pleas challenging the orders of a district court regarding the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.