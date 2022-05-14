Video Survey of Gyanvapi Mosque Begins Amid Heavy Police Deployment

Amid heavy police deployment, the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi commenced on Saturday, 14 May. Shops in the 500-metre radius were shut during the exercise.

"Today we'll enter the underground cell and begin videography. We will go in by 8 am," Advocate Shivam Gaur, representing petitioner Rakhi Singh, said, reported news agency ANI.

A Varanasi court had delivered its verdict on the matter on Thursday, saying that the survey and video inspection inside the Gyanvapi mosque would continue and the report be submitted by 17 May. The court in Varanasi also added two advocates to the survey commission.

The court had, in April this year, ordered a video inspection of the site after five women affiliated with the right-wing group Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh filed petitions saying they were entitled to have daily darshan, pooja, and perform rituals at the site of Maa Shringar Gauri, Lord Ganesh, Lord Hanuman, and other “visible and invisible deities within old temple complex.”