After Gyanvapi, Local Court To Hear Plea for Survey of Mathura Mosque

The application was filed in the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division), Mathura. It came a day after the Allahabad High Court directed it to dispose of all cases related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute within four months.

On 12 May, the high court disposed of a petition filed by Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and another, stating, "The Civil Judge (Senior Division), Mathura, is directed to decide the aforesaid applications expeditiously, preferably within a period of four months from the date a certified copy of this order is produced before him, and after giving an opportunity of hearing to the affected parties…."