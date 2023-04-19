Amritpal Singh Untraceable Since 1 Month: Was it Really About Him? 4 Key Points

It has been a month since Punjab Police launched a crackdown against Amritpal Singh.
(Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
A month since the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against Amritpal Singh, there is still no sign of the Waris Punjab De chief.
Has he been caught since then? Has he managed to escape the country? Or is he hiding in one of the many locations doing the rounds in the media - Punjab, Uttar Pradesh's Terai region, Rajasthan, Haryana, Maharashtra etc?
There is no point speculating, because the story has become much bigger than Amritpal Singh's location. There are four aspects to this.
Though the purported target of the crackdown was Amritpal Singh's organisation Waris Punjab De, it ended up being much broader in its scope.
Many of the people detained had no connections to Waris Punjab De.
Several journalists were questioned by the police in the last one month. The social media handles of many Sikh journalists and public figures were banned in India. Most of these people are unconnected to Waris Punjab De. Among the accounts banned are Canadian politicians Jagmeet Singh and Gurratan Singh, Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann and poet Rupi Kaur.
Jagmeet Singh, Rupi Kaur and Gurratan Singh are among the prominent diaspora Sikhs whose Twitter accounts have been withheld in India.
One of the activists who was questioned by the police, believes that Waris Punjab De was actually only one part of the crackdown.
"Waris Punjab De wasn't the main focus. This was a psychological crackdown on a politically-conscious section of the Sikh community," the activist said.
Elaborating on this, the activist said, "Independent journalists in Punjab, Sikh influencers in the diaspora, artists - they played a key role in putting forward a Punjab-centric narrative. They helped defeat Delhi's narrative during the farmers protest. This crackdown was aimed at silencing them and breaking their networks."
"Do you know who was affected by this operation? The entire 'non-kisan union', 'non-Left' strand of the farm laws protest," the activist added.
Parmjeet Singh Gazi, editor of Sikh Siyasat, is among the journalists whose Twitter account has been withheld in India. The police also landed up at his residence earlier this month.
According to Gazi, "The overall aim is to control the spread of genuine information and only promote the government's narrative."
If indeed the roots of this operation can be traced to the farmers' protest, then the natural inference would be that it is the Centre and not the Punjab government that is calling the shots.
This impression is further strengthened by two more facts.
The fact that according to Twitter's disclosure to the Lumen Database, the requesting agency for the withholding of over 150 Punjab-based and Sikh accounts in the last one month, was the Government of India.
The manner in which the top aides of Amritpal Singh were taken to Assam, a BJP-ruled state, couldn't have happened without the Centre's active involvement.
If it was purely an AAP government decision, they could very well have send the detainees to a state with a friendlier government - like Telangana or West Bengal, and not a state whose CM is often engaged in a war of words with AAP leaders.
Due to the background of the insurgency, coordination between Punjab Police and central agencies has always been smooth, irrespective of the party in power at the state level.
It may also have helped that the chiefs of two key central agencies - Samant Goel of Research and Analysis Wing and Dinkar Gupta of National Investigation Agency - are both Punjab cadre IPS officers.
It is likely that the crackdown may have left Waris Punjab De weakened beyond repair from an organisational point of view.
Amritpal Singh's clout also may have eroded. This is evident from the fact that his appeal for a Sarbat Khalsa on Vaisakhi didn't receive much of a response.
Most of Amritpal Singh's top aides are now behind bars, including Papalpreet Singh who had been on the run with him for several weeks.
Amritpal Singh with Papalpreet Singh.
It is difficult to imagine how Amritpal Singh would be able to revive his fortunes without his key aides, even if he somehow manages to evade arrest.
Of course, it is also true that the crackdown brought Amritpal Singh sympathy of many people in Punjab who may otherwise have disagreed with him.
Also, a section of Sikhs does see the crackdown as disproportionate to the offences Amritpal Singh may have committed.
There is also a perception that the national media has gone out of its way to exaggerate the threat posed by Amritpal Singh.
The Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh has handled the last one month's developments, astutely. The Akal Takht, the highest temporal body among Sikhs, was quick to speak out against the crackdown and call for the release of detainees.
The Akal Takht Jathedar also held a series of meetings - including a high level meeting with Sikh bodies and intellectuals on 27 March and a meeting with journalists on 7 April.
Under his directives, the SGPC will be providing legal support to all the people arrested during the crackdown, including those taken to Assam.
By providing the Akal Takht's platform for articulation of grievances in a peaceful manner, the Jathedar has helped de-escalate the situation to some extent.
However, the Akal Takht and more so the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak committee finds itself on the receiving end of attacks from the Hindutva side. The latest incident was a viral video of a woman being denied entry into Harmandir Sahib. Despite many loopholes in the woman's story, the national media presented it as an act of hostility on the part of the management.
One thing is clear, multiple entities seem to be trying to increase the polarisation in Punjab. Following the Harmandir Sahib incident mentioned above, a number of journalists and at least one BJP leader went to the extent of labeling the Sewadar a 'Khalistani'.
Since the crackdown, a perception seems to have been created nationally that Punjab has once again become a disturbed state.
Even external agencies are playing in troubled waters - take for instance how Pakistan based handles tried to project the Bathinda military station fratricide as a militant attack.
One milestone coming up is the Jalandhar by-election due in May. It may be an interesting to see what impact the crackdown has had on electoral dynamics.
It is one of the four Lok Sabha seats in Punjab where Sikhs are in a minority - the seat has a sizable number of Hindu, Ravidasi and Ad Dharmi voters.
Two things to watch out for in the election would be - how much ground has AAP lost, how much have the traditional parties like Congress and SAD-BSP revived.
The other aspect to watch is that even though Amritpal Singh is missing in action and his organisation reeling under a crackdown, the scope for more strident Panthic politics has expanded. Will any of the existing players fill this space or will another new entity emerge?
