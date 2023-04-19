Amritpal Singh Untraceable Since 1 Month: Was it Really About Him? 4 Key Points

One milestone coming up is the Jalandhar by-election due in May. It may be an interesting to see what impact the crackdown has had on electoral dynamics.

It is one of the four Lok Sabha seats in Punjab where Sikhs are in a minority - the seat has a sizable number of Hindu, Ravidasi and Ad Dharmi voters.

Two things to watch out for in the election would be - how much ground has AAP lost, how much have the traditional parties like Congress and SAD-BSP revived.

The other aspect to watch is that even though Amritpal Singh is missing in action and his organisation reeling under a crackdown, the scope for more strident Panthic politics has expanded. Will any of the existing players fill this space or will another new entity emerge?