Golden Temple Viral Video: BJP Reacts, SGPC Says 'Don't Doubt Sikhs' Patriotism'

A viral video of a woman with tricolour face-paint being stopped from entering Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, has sparked a war of words between the BJP and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak committee.

In the video, an argument can be seen between the woman and her companions on one hand and and a Sewadar at Harmandir Sahib (popularly known as Golden Temple) on the other.

The video was shared by a number of people on social media, including BJP leaders.

Targeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi BJP vice-president Rajan Tewari tweeted: