'Amravati Riots a Conspiracy, Experiment To Polarise Country': Devendra Fadnavis

Days after riots broke out at a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-sponsored bandh in Amravati, Leader of Opposition for Maharashtra state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday, 16 November, said that the violence was a planned conspiracy.
Alleging the involvement of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the matter, BJP leader Fadnavis said:
The remarks were made after a meeting of the BJP's state executive meeting in Mumbai on Tuesday.
The remarks also come a day after Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana wrote in its editorial that while the BJP government in Tripura is losing its popularity, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has made inroads in the state.
Due to this, the editorial says, the BJP has resorted to its traditional ways of inciting religious sentiments to keep a grasp on power.
The BJP had called the bandh to protest against the violence that broke out in Nashik, Amravati, and Nanded on Friday, 12 November, during the state-wide demonstrations and rallies by Raza Academy and other Muslim organisations.
Alluding to the recent unrest in Tripura wherein property belonging to the Muslim community was allegedly attacked during rallies of Hindu groups, Fadnavis said:
Accusing the Opposition of attempting to polarise the country, Fadnavis suggested that the rallies that had preceded the Amravati bandh had been sponsored by the opposition parties.
"Despite knowing that nothing like this happened, Rahul Gandhi, tweets on 8 November that Muslims are being attacked in Tripura. Immediately after that, on 11 November, rallies of thousands are taken out in Amravati, Malegaon, and Nanded. How do so many big rallies come out at the same time without planning?" Fadnavis asked.
Further, Fadnavis defended the BJP workers accused of violence during the bandh.
"BJP workers never riot or never attack innocent people. But if someone attacks us, we will not leave him. Even if we lose the election, we will not join hands with anti-national forces," he said.
Further, Malik had also accused Bonde and other BJP leaders of having distributed money and liquor to the youth on the first night of the riot.
