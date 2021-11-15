50 People Arrested, 26 FIRs Registered for Violence in Maharashtra's Amravati

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, 14 November, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that curfew has been imposed for four days.

"The curfew has been imposed for four days, it has also been ordered to shut the internet services so that rumours are not spread," Walse Patil said, according to news agency ANI.

According to The Indian Express, there were minor clashes on Saturday night between the two communities despite heavy police presence.

However, the situation in Amravati was peaceful on Sunday, with eight battalions of the SRPF (State Reserve Police Force) and many police personnel deployed in the city, district guardian minister Yashomati Thakur told the media.

Thakur also told the media that the police took out a march on Sunday evening in sensitive areas of Amravati city.

(With inputs from PTI and The Indian Express.)