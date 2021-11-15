BJP Stirring Religious Sentiments Ahead of Polls: Sena on Maharashtra Violence

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana on Monday, 15 November, published an editorial on the violence that took place in Maharashtra's Amravati in the wake of communal disharmony in Tripura.
(Photo: PTI)
Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana on Monday, 15 November, published an editorial on the violence that took place in Maharashtra's Amravati in the wake of communal disharmony in Tripura, pointing out that these inflections are a result of the upcoming legislative Assembly elections.
Further, the editorial has highlighted the silence on attack on Hindus in Bangladesh as a sign of failure of the Narendra Modi-led government.
The editorial claims that while the BJP government in Tripura is losing its popularity, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee has made inroads in the state. Due to this, the editorial says, the BJP has resorted to its traditional ways of inciting religious sentiments to keep a grasp on power.
The editorial further says that Islamic organisation Raza Academy does not represent the Muslims in Mumbai or Maharashtra, and yet, these organisation instigated heated protests in the state.
"What was the point of uniting in Tripura? All the Hindutva organisations should have united and sought an answer from the Modi government in Delhi in this regard," it states.
Sixty people have been arrested for the violence that rocked Maharashtra's Amravati town during a BJP-sponsored bandh on Saturday.
The BJP had called the bandh to protest against the violence that broke out in Nashik, Amravati, and Nanded on Friday, during the statewide demonstrations and rallies by Raza Academy and other Muslim organisations.
The editorial asserts that if Hindus are actually threatened, then it's a failure of the Modi government and they should be questioned about it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)