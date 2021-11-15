BJP Stirring Religious Sentiments Ahead of Polls: Sena on Maharashtra Violence

"What was the point of uniting in Tripura? All the Hindutva organisations should have united and sought an answer from the Modi government in Delhi in this regard," it states.

Sixty people have been arrested for the violence that rocked Maharashtra's Amravati town during a BJP-sponsored bandh on Saturday.

The BJP had called the bandh to protest against the violence that broke out in Nashik, Amravati, and Nanded on Friday, during the statewide demonstrations and rallies by Raza Academy and other Muslim organisations.