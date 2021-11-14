Internet Shut, 4-Day Curfew in Maharashtra's Amravati Amid Fresh Violence

The Maharashtra government on Saturday, 13 November, clamped prohibitory orders in Amravati town, which was rocked by violence during a Bharatiya Janata Party-sponsored bandh, officials said.

The orders were issued by in-charge Police Commissioner Sandip Patil under CrPC Section 144 (1), (2), (3), to ward off any untoward incident.

The BJP had called the bandh to protest against the violence that broke out in Nashik, Amravati, and Nanded on Friday, 12 November, during the state-wide demonstrations and rallies by Raza Academy and other Muslim organisations.