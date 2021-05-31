Amid Row, WB Chief Secretary Retires, Made Chief Advisor to Mamata

Referring to Centre’s decision to recall Bandyopadhyay to Delhi, Banerjee said PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were “behaving like autocrats such as Hitler and Stalin.”

“I appeal to all state governments, Opposition leaders, IAS-IPS officers, NGOs to fight the battle together,” she added.

Earlier on Monday, Banerjee had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the state government "cannot release, and is not releasing its chief secretary at this critical hour".

In her letter, the West Bengal CM requested rescinding the order, which asked the state government to relieve Bandyopadhyay for further posting at the Centre.