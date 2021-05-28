Relieve Chief Secy for Central Deputation: Govt to Bengal Amid Row

The Government of India on Friday, 28 May, asked the West Bengal government to relieve Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay for further posting at the Centre, on a day when a fresh row erupted between the BJP and state CM Mamata Banerjee over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting on Cyclone Yaas.

"... The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the placement of the services of Alapan Bandyopadhyay, IAS (WB: 1987) with the Government of India, as per provisions of Rule 6(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, with the immediate effect. Accordingly, the State Government is requested to relieve the officer with immediate effect and direct him to report to the Department of Personnel and Training, North Block, New Delhi, by 10 am on 31 May 2021," read a communication from the government.