Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi to Meet Mamata Banerjee in Bengal Today
This will be first physical meeting of the two since the West Bengal polls ended last month.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are set to meet on Friday, 28 May, at the Kalaikunda Air Base in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur, from where the two will be taking off for separate aerial surveys of cyclone Yaas-affected areas.
According to a report by The Indian Express, CM Banerjee will conduct an aerial survey of the cyclone-impacted areas of North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas, along with Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.
The chief minister is scheduled to conduct a review meeting with the district administration at Sagar, following which she will travel to Digha in Purba Medinipur for an aerial survey of the region.
After completion of the the aerial examination, she will chair a district review meeting in Digha. She will return to Kolkata on Saturday.
On the other hand, PM Modi will reach Bengal after surveying the calamity-stricken regions in Odisha.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming here after conducting a survey of cyclone-affected areas in Odisha. He will reach Kalaikunda via Digha, and take his flight to Delhi from there. We will have a short review meeting on cyclone Yaas at Kalaikunda,” Banerjee told the press at the secretariat, as per The Indian Express.
The prime minister had reviewed the impact of the cyclone through a virtual meeting on Thursday, 27 May. The meeting detailed various aspects of the preparations made to deal with the disaster and the and assessment of damage it had caused.
Modi reportedly asked the officials to ensure restoration in the affected areas at the earliest to bring back normalcy.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
