Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi to Meet Mamata Banerjee in Bengal Today 

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming here after conducting a survey of cyclone-affected areas in Odisha. He will reach Kalaikunda via Digha, and take his flight to Delhi from there. We will have a short review meeting on cyclone Yaas at Kalaikunda,” Banerjee told the press at the secretariat, as per The Indian Express.

The prime minister had reviewed the impact of the cyclone through a virtual meeting on Thursday, 27 May. The meeting detailed various aspects of the preparations made to deal with the disaster and the and assessment of damage it had caused.

Modi reportedly asked the officials to ensure restoration in the affected areas at the earliest to bring back normalcy.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)