Data Reveals the One Factor Causing Ups & Downs in Modi’s Ratings

The decline in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, that had been taking place during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, appears to have halted for now.

According to Morning Consult's Global Leader Approval tracker, his net approval rating has remained stable for a second consecutive week, arresting the fall of the previous 5-6 weeks.

Net approval refers to the percentage of people who approve of a leader's popularity minus those who disapprove.

As of 25 May, PM Modi's net approval rating stands at 33 points, with 64 percent people surveyed approving of his leadership and 31 percent disapproving of it.

This article will try and answer two sets of questions – short term and long term.

Short term

What led to the decline in Modi's popularity?

Why has the decline halted?

Long Term