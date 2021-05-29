‘Don’t Insult Me Like This’: Mamata on PM’s Cyclone Meet Row

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday, 29 May, hit back at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a day after a row over the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the damage caused by Cyclone ‘Yaas’.
Her address came a day after the Cente ordered Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay to return to Delhi by 31 May.
"What was the fault of the Chief Secretary? He was working with me, he is a state government officer. Vacant chairs were shown deliberately to project my government in poor light," the Chief Minister said.
"We have got a landslide victory, is that why you are behaving like this? You tried everything and lost. Why are you quarrelling with us every day?" Banerjee added.
Banerjee also said that she was "willing to touch PM Modi's feet if it soothed his ego – if that helps the people of Bengal".
BJP Chief JP Nadda on Friday slammed Banerjee over her alleged "absence" from PM Modi's meeting on Cyclone ‘Yaas’, saying it is a "murder of Constitutional ethos and the culture of cooperative federalism".
Published: 29 May 2021,03:34 PM IST