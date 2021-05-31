‘Wholly Unconstitutional’: Mamata Writes to PM Over Chief Secy Row

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 31 May, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the state government "cannot release, and is not releasing its chief secretary at this critical hour".

In her letter, the West Bengal CM requested rescinding the order, which asked the state government to relieve Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay for further posting at the Centre.

"I must confess that I have been shocked and stunned by the unilateral order dated 28 May 2021 sent to us by the Government of India, asking us to release Alapan Bandyopadhyay IAS, Chief Secretary, West Bengal, so that he may join the Government of India on 31 May 2021, the normal date of his superannuation," Banerjee said in her letter, calling the order "legally untenable, historically unprecedented and wholly unconstitutional".