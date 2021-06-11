Lakshadweep Stands With Aisha Sultana, Condemns Sedition Charges

Sultana hails from Chetiath island in Lakshadweep and is a model, director, script writer and actor. She is the first woman filmmaker from Lakshadweep. She made her independent directorial debut in 2020 with her Malayalam film 'Flush', for which she also wrote the script.



She has earlier worked with Malayalam filmmaker Lal Jose. She has worked as an associate director on the Malayalam film Kettyolaanu Ente Malaakh. She has been in the forefront in the protests against the new regulations in Lakshadweep.



On 10 June, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest on the islands seeking action against the filmmaker, she took to Facebook stating that she cannot be silenced.



“The BJP leader who filed the case is a Lakshadweep native. When he betrays his homeland, I will keep up the fight for the homeland. Those who are going to be alone tomorrow are those who are betraying the islands...I didn’t raise my voice to back off when they try to oppress me. My voice is only going to be louder again (sic.),” Sultana said in the Facebook post.