Lakshadweep Actor Calls Patel ‘Bioweapon’, Booked for Sedition

Lakshadweep Actor Aisha Sultana Calls Praful Patel ‘Bioweapon’, Booked for Sedition
(Photo: The Quint/ Aroop Mishra)
The Lakshadweep Police on Thursday, 10 June, booked film activist Aisha Sultana for allegedly calling the Union territory's administrator Praful K Patel a 'bioweapon'.
Based on a complaint raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lakshadweep President C Abdul Khader Haji, a case of sedition was filed against Sultana, who is a local resident.
Amid the ongoing protests against the Lakshadweep administrator, the film activist had allegedly suggested that Patel was a "bioweapon" being employed against the island's indigenous residents by the central government.
The complaint, registered by Khader Haji at the Kavaratti police station, referred to a recent debate over the contentious reforms introduced in Lakshadweep, that had taken place on the Malayalam television channel MediaOne TV.
During the discussion, which took place on 7 June, Sultana had allegedly said that the Centre was using Administrator Patel as a “bioweapon” against Lakshadweep.
Sultana took to Facebook to explicate her stance: “I had used the word bioweapon in the TV channel debate. I have felt Patel as well as his policies [have acted] as a bioweapon. It was through Patel and his entourage that COVID-19 spread in Lakshadweep. I have compared Patel to a bioweapon, not the government or the country… You should understand. What else should I call him?”
Lakshadweep Sahitya Pravarthaka Sangam stated, “It is not proper to depict her as anti-national. She had reacted against the inhumane approach of the administrator," adding that the cultural community will stand by Sultana.
The activist's comment has incited antagonism from the BJP unit of Lakshadweep. The party workers have filed complaints against her in Kerala as well.
BJP Thrissur President lodged a complaint against Sultana on Wednesday, 9 June, with the Kerala Police. KK Aneesh Kumar, the complainant, alleged that during a TV channel discussion on 7 June, the actor had said that the Centre used a bioweapon in Lakshadweep.
Several politicians and activists have taken to Twitter to protest against the filing of the sedition case against Aisha Sultana.
Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, RTI activist Saket Gokhale and Congress leader Dr Shama Mohammed are among those who levelled their condemnation.
Protests have erupted on the islands of Lakshadweep over the past few weeks against Praful Khoda Patel, the administrator of the Union Territory who was appointed a little over five months back on 5 December 2020.
Among the new laws, the regulation that has outraged the islanders the most is the draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021.
The regulation gives the administrator powers to remove or relocate islanders from their property, for town planning or any developmental activity. The draft notification states that the government has powers “to acquire, hold, manage and dispose of property, movable or immovable, as it may deem necessary”.
Some of the other contentious legislations proposed by Khoda include a ban on beef consumption and the disqualification of individuals having more than two children from Panchayat elections.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 11 Jun 2021,10:36 AM IST