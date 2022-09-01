AICC Rejects Calls To Make Electoral Roll Public, 3 Congress MPs Disapprove

The party held that the election was an "in-house procedure" and any member could get a copy from any of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) offices.

AICC General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal told reporters in Kerala, “This is an in-house procedure and it is not supposed to be published for all the public to see.”

"There is no such practice in the Congress. We will continue to follow the old practice," Venugopal added.

He further said that the party’s central election authority chairman, Madhusudan Mistry, had previously given a statement to the press in the matter.