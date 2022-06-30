Maharashtra: Public Mandate Restored as BJP Makes a Comeback With Shinde?

After a week-long drama that unfolded in Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray threw in the towel on Wednesday, accepting that he doesn’t have the numbers in the assembly. Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is all set to be the next Maharashtra Chief Minister. In a joint press conference on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis said the expansion of the cabinet will be decided upon after further discussions. Fadnavis also said that he himself will not be a part of the cabinet.

Nonetheless, in a deja vu moment, the BJP seems poised to form the government in Maharashtra with the support of the Shinde faction. The BJP and the Shiv Sena had contested as an alliance and won the 2019 state elections, bagging 162 out of 288 seats with a 42% vote share.

Life comes a full circle for Uddhav, who had to resign after completing two-and-a-half years as Chief Minister. Incidentally, the chief ministerial post was a bone of contention between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, and also the reason for their parting ways. The Sena had wanted a rotational CM.