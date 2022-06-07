Ahead of RS Polls, Shiv Sena Moves MLAs From Malad Resort to Mumbai’s 'Trident'

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on 10 June said that all their MLAs were together along with independent leaders.

“All four candidates from Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be elected in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election on 10 June,” Patole said.

The Maharashtra Assembly currently has a single vacant seat, while two NCP MLAs, Anil Deshmukh and minister Nawab Malik are currently in jail.

Other than the BJP, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, the Assembly has 25 MLAs belonging to smaller parties and independents.

(With inputs from PTI.)